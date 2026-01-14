Disneyland announces massive expansion of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' -- see what's new

The Brief Starting April 29, 2026, "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge" will break from its fixed sequel-era setting to feature characters and stories from the Original Trilogy and the New Republic. Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo will join the land's roster, appearing alongside existing characters like the Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, and Rey. For the first time, John Williams' legendary film scores will play throughout the land, and several shops will be rethemed to reflect different eras of galactic history.



Disneyland is set to "unlock" the timeline at "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge" in its most significant update since the land opened in 2019.

What we know:

Beginning April 29, the immersive realm will expand to include characters and storylines from across the entire Star Wars saga, specifically integrating the Galactic Civil War and New Republic eras.

The 14-acre land will span multiple eras of the planet Batuu’s history, introducing a rotating narrative that allows guests to encounter classic characters from the original trilogy.

Darth Vader will roam the outpost accompanied by Imperial Stormtroopers, while Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo will also appear near the Millennium Falcon and throughout the spires.

In addition to new faces, the land's atmosphere will be overhauled with the inclusion of John Williams' iconic film scores from the first six films.

The update will include the expansion of the Black Spire shops.

The backstory:

Since its opening, Galaxy’s Edge was designed to represent a specific point in the Star Wars timeline: the Age of the Resistance.

This meant characters who were dead by that era could not appear.

The new 2026 initiative allows Black Spire Outpost to "roll back in time," masterfully weaving together stories from the Galactic Civil War and the New Republic without removing the existing Resistance-themed areas.

What they're saying:

The expansion highlights a shift toward celebrating the broader Skywalker saga.

According to the announcement, Darth Vader’s search for Luke Skywalker will be a central narrative thread, with the Sith Lord seeking "hints of the Force around the outpost."

What's next:

While the official debut is set for April 29, Disneyland has confirmed that visitors may begin to see some of these enhancements appear over the next couple of months.

Nighttime entertainment will also expand with a new projection show, "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga," which will use the spires of Batuu as a backdrop to tell the story of the Skywalker family.