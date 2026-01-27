Disney CEO Bob Iger shares first look at Disneyland Abu Dhabi site
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - The Walt Disney Company is officially planting its flag in the Middle East as CEO Bob Iger offered fans a first glimpse of the future Disneyland Abu Dhabi.
During a visit to the sandy shores of Yas Island, the executive confirmed that early groundwork is underway for what will become the company’s seventh global resort destination.
What we know:
On Sunday, Jan. 25, Iger shared photos on social media documenting his walk across the future site of the resort.
"Walking the site of what will one day be Disneyland Abu Dhabi!" Iger wrote. "Lots of work ahead, but all very exciting!"
The park will be located on Yas Island, a man-made entertainment hub that already houses Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World.
The project is a partnership with Miral Group, which will develop and operate the resort, while Disney’s Imagineers lead the creative design.
Iger described the project as "authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati," noting that the design will incorporate the region's culture and, for the first time in Disney history, a water element integrated directly into the park’s layout.
Timeline:
The project was first announced in May 2025 following high-level meetings between Disney leadership and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro previously stated that a project of this scale typically requires one to two years for design and another four to six years for construction.
Based on these estimates, the park is projected to open to the public sometime between 2030 and 2033.
What's next:
While the site currently remains a sandy beachfront, the next phase involves finalizing the "most advanced and interactive" master plan in Disney's portfolio.
Fans can expect future reveals to include details on a signature Disney castle—rumored to be a "Crystal Castle"—and specific themed lands that celebrate both Disney heritage and Emirati culture.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.
The Source: This report is based on social media updates and official captions provided by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger on Jan. 25, 2026. Supporting details regarding project timelines and the Miral partnership were drawn from official press releases from the Abu Dhabi Media Office and executive interviews previously conducted with Reuters and Gulf News.