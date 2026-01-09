Disneyland officially scraps major perk for hotel guests

The Brief Disneyland has officially ended daily Early Entry for all on-property hotel guests, removing the 30-minute head start visitors previously enjoyed at both theme parks. A new "one-time" ride credit is being issued in its place, giving each guest a single complimentary Lightning Lane pass per stay rather than daily early access. Travel strategies are shifting as frequent visitors weigh the value of premium room rates against the loss of a key time-saving perk for 2026.



In a significant shift for the 2026 travel season, Disneyland has officially retired one of its most popular on-property benefits.

Early Entry eliminated

What we know:

Disneyland has ended the 30-minute Early Entry benefit that previously allowed guests at the Disneyland Hotel, Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Pixar Place Hotel to enter both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure ahead of the public to experience popular attractions with shorter wait times.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Disneyland Resort ending major perk for hotel guests

In its place, resort guests now receive one complimentary Lightning Lane entry per guest, per stay. This new credit is valid for any attraction included in the Lightning Lane Multi Pass (such as Space Mountain or Indiana Jones Adventure) but cannot be used for "Single Pass" headliners like "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" and Radiator Springs Racers.

The credit is valid once per stay, rather than once per day.

SUGGESTED:

Timeline:

The popularity of the guest perk has declined over several years:

Pre-pandemic: Resort hotel guests were granted one hour of early admission.

2021: Following the pandemic reopening, the early entry window was reduced to 30 minutes.

2024: The benefit was limited to just one park per day on an alternating schedule.

August 2025: Disney announced the total sunsetting of the perk, stating it was "not widely used."

Jan. 5, 2026: Early entry was officially eliminated.

Hotel guest tips

What you can do:

If you have a Disneyland hotel stay booked for 2026, you can still maximize your time by following these tips:

Use Online Check-In: Complete your check-in via the Disneyland app before arrival. This allows you to access your complimentary Lightning Lane credit as early as 7 a.m. on your arrival day.

Strategic Rope Drop: Since you no longer have a 30-minute head start, plan to be at the park gates at least 45 minutes before the official opening to join the "rope drop" crowd on equal footing with other guests.

Save the Credit: Don't waste your one-time Lightning Lane pass on a ride with a short line in the morning. Save it for the middle of the day (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) when park wait times are at their peak.

Consider Off-Property: With the loss of Early Entry, many "Good Neighbor" hotels across the street on Harbor Boulevard now offer similar proximity to the park entrance at a significantly lower nightly rate.

Early entry attractions

What's next:

To see a list of attractions open for early entry, tap or click here.