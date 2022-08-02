Disneyland announces 2022 holiday season festivities

Get your festive Mickey ears ready - the holidays are coming soon to Disneyland!

Officials on Tuesday announced "Holidays at the Disneyland Resort" returns Nov. 11 and will run through Jan. 8, 2023.

"World of Color - Season of Light" returns to Disney California Adventure Park, as well as Disney Festival of Holidays, which will highlight a diverse season of celebrations including Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hankukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day.

The jolly lineup of holiday entertainment continues with "Mickey’s Happy Holidays" and of course all your favorite Disney characters will be decked out in holiday attire, too!

Disney California Adventure will sparkle with holiday décor throughout, highlighted by a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree in Buena Vista Street and automotive embellishment in Cars Land. There will also be two seasonal attraction transformations: Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

At Disneyland, you won't want to miss the "Believe… in Holiday Magic" fireworks spectacular, which features magical "snowfall" and colorful projections on Main Street, U.S.A.

Two beloved Disneyland attractions return with fan-favorite seasonal transformations - "It's A Small World" Holiday and Jack Skellington and friends at the Haunted Mansion.

Disneyland will be adorned with festive décor including the iconic 60-foot-tall Christmas tree at the park entrance.

You can also expect Downtown Disney District to be dazzling with seasonal decor as well as festive musical entertainment and special holiday offerings from shops and restaurants.

The Halloween season begins at Disneyland on Sept. 2 and runs through Oct. 31.