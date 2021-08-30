Detectives seek help identifying man who breached security at LAX by posing as custodial worker

article

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s LAX Crime Task Force, are seeking the community’s help in identifying a suspect who breached airport security and entered the airfield at Los Angeles International Airport.

The incident happened around 1:10 a.m. on May 18. According to the LAPD, the suspect entered a restricted area at LAX after posing as a custodial worker to pass through security. He changed clothes before entering the airfield. When confronted, the man ran away and was able to evade authorities by climbing an airfield fence to escape.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspect was described by the LAPD as a "light-skinned male, 25 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 6 feet tall and 165 pounds."

During the incident, the suspect wore a black hooded jacket with grey stripes on the arms and the number "84" on the front left chest area. The suspect also wore a yellow work vest, blue jeans, and black shoes with a white stripe. He was also seen wearing a checkered blue flannel long sleeve shirt.

SUGGESTED: Suspect arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing through fence at LAX

Anyone with information about this incident was urged to call LAX Crime Task Force Detective Jacobus at 424-750-0912 or Detective Nolan at 310-908-7438. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.