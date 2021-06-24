Expand / Collapse search

Heavy police presence at LAX after security breach

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
The front of the suspect vehicle reads "SOS." A security breach at LAX prompted heavy police presence in the area.

A security breach prompted a heavy police presence at LAX Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 5900 block of West Imperial Highway. 

It is unknown what prompted the suspect, who arrived at the airport with a silver vehicle, to breach the security gates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

