Heavy police presence at LAX after security breach

A security breach prompted a heavy police presence at LAX Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 5900 block of West Imperial Highway.

It is unknown what prompted the suspect, who arrived at the airport with a silver vehicle, to breach the security gates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

