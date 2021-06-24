Heavy police presence at LAX after security breach
A security breach prompted a heavy police presence at LAX Thursday night.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 5900 block of West Imperial Highway.
It is unknown what prompted the suspect, who arrived at the airport with a silver vehicle, to breach the security gates.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
