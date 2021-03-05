Despite reduced capacity and COVID-19 concerns, Dodgers fans celebrate expected return to ballpark

At the El Compadre in Echo Park -- a popular Dodgers watering hole -- people dined outdoors and talked baseball.

The idea of returning to see their Boys in Blue play in-person was exhilarating to some and downright scary to others. Don't get me wrong -- they want that in-person fan experience as soon as possible.

They want to cheer on the reigning World Series champs while munching down a Dodger Dog. However, fans want to make sure they'll be safe when they make their way to Dodger Stadium.

But when fans can finally watch in-person again, it will be different. The guidelines call for only 20 percent of the stadium to be filled. No outside food and tickets must be ordered in advance.

But like a savvy, veteran baseball player, Dodgers fans must adjust on the fly. Fans told me they will wear a mask. No sweat. They will keep a safe distance, no big deal. They will plan in advance, no problem!

Perhaps the best part in the Dodger press release was " ... we can safely host fans to start the season." See you at a game fellow Dodger fans!

