Deputy shoots knife-wielding man in Jurupa Valley

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A Riverside County Deputy shot a knife-wielding man during a welfare check in Jurupa Valley Saturday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies were called out to the area of 53rd and Cedar streets shortly after 11 a.m. after reports that a man was bleeding and disoriented.

Deputies tried to help the man, and while one of the deputies was tending to the man's injuries, the man pulled out a knife and started stabbing himself, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said. That's when the department said the man came at a deputy with the knife, and the deputy shot him.

Paramedics brought the man to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

The man has not been identified, and the deputy who shot him has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the Riverside Sheriff's Force Investigations Detail are investigating the shooting.