Deputy dragged by car after traffic stop on 5 Freeway near Castaic; suspect fatally shot by deputies

A man is dead after trying to evade law enforcement by allegedly dragging a deputy who pulled him over with the car he was driving.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy performed a traffic stop on a male driver in the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Castaic early Thursday afternoon.

LASD says the suspect took off on foot before jumping back into the car he was driving. The deputy who tried to stop him got stuck on the suspect's car and was dragged onto the freeway as the suspect tried to take off.

The deputy opened fire at the suspect, ultimately killing him.

The sheriff's department said that a handgun was recovered at the scene where the suspect was sitting.

The deputy who was dragged by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

The harrowing incident shut down the 5 Freeway before reopening all but one lane hours after the shooting.

