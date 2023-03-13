Deputies shoot, kill suspect after pursuit near Big Bear

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a pursuit suspect in the Big Bear area over the weekend.

It happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 12, according to the Sheriff's Department, when deputies found a man with an outstanding arrest warrant driving in the Big Bear Area. Deputies tried to pull him over, and though he initially stopped, he took off shortly thereafter.

Deputies then started chasing the driver. The pursuit ended when the driver turned onto a dead-end street. The driver then got out of the car. Deputies provided few details, but said the driver was shot after getting out of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have turned over the shooting investigation to the California Department of Justice.

Officials have not yet identified the driver who was killed.