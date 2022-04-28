Decomposed bodies found in Irvine home identified

Authorities have released the identities of three people whose decomposed bodies were found inside an Irvine home earlier this month.

Two people - 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier - were identified through dental records, officials said. The third person is believed to be 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, and the coroner is working to identify Morgan through DNA.

According to authorities, all three people sustained gunshot wounds, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Officials said this case continues to be investigated as a murder-suicide.

Irvine Police Department says officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat on April 6. According to the department, extended family reported to Canadian authorities that they'd been unable to reach the residents of the home — a father, mother and adult son — for more than a year.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the home, and that there are some indications that it's the result of a "domestic related incident that resulted in a murder-suicide."