3 decomposed bodies discovered inside Irvine home; police investigating possible murder-suicide

Officials in Irvine are investigating what they believe may be a case of murder-suicide after police found three decomposed bodies in an Irvine home.

Irvine Police Department says officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the department, extended family reported to Canadian authorities that they'd been unable to reach the residents of the home — a father, mother and adult son — for more than a year.

Officers entered the home and found what they described as "three severely decomposed" bodies in the house, and that all appeared to be adults. Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the home, and that there are some indications that it's the result of a "domestic related incident that resulted in a murder-suicide."

Police say they're not searching for suspects, but are seeking more information on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (949) 724-7168.

