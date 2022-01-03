Death investigation underway in Westminster neighborhood

Police investigators Monday were working to determine whether the death of a man in Westminster was the result of a homicide or a hit-and-run, officials said.

The victim was found in the driveway of a home in the 6500 block of Walt Street, located near the intersection of Westminster Boulevard and Edwards Street around 5:30 a.m., according to Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities. However, he was described as a man in his late 30s.

SUGGESTED: Westminster PD investigating attempted kidnappings of homeless women

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Westminster PD.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



