Westminster PD investigating attempted kidnappings of homeless women

A suspected serial predator is on the loose in Orange County and is accused of targeting homeless women in Westminster, police said.

The Westminster Police Department said two attempted kidnappings occurred Wednesday around 6:10 p.m. in the area of Hoover Street and Garden Grove Boulevard.

In each incident, the suspect is accused of approaching the victims and trying to lure them into his SUV. The victims were able to escape by running away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 50s, between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, with a medium build, and may have a dark mustache. He was driving an early 2000s white Chevrolet Suburban with damage on the front, a tow hitch, with a California license plate similar to 7PHSW758.

Investigators are working to gather surveillance video that may have captured the attempted kidnappings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westminster PD.

