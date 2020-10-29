Death investigation underway in Big Bear Lake

article

A death investigation is underway in Big Bear Lake on Wednesday.

The Big Bear Sheriff's Station responded to a call in the 39000 block of Forest Road a little before 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, human remains were found in the area, according to deputies.

Officials have not released the dead person's identity.

As of Thursday night, deputies aren't sure how long the remains were at the location and how the person died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-387-3589.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

