1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on Sunset Strip in West Hollywood; suspect at large

One person was killed and two others were injured after a vehicle erupted in flames on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood near the Château Mormont overnight – and the search is on for the driver who left the scene.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 8220 block of West Sunset Boulevard. The vehicle was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, veered off the roadway, and crashed into a lamp post and palm tree, causing the vehicle to explode.

The damage was so severe, investigators couldn’t initially determine what kind of vehicle it was, but they do believe it was a Tesla.

Two people were rescued from the wreckage by good Samaritans and were rushed to the hospital once first responders arrived. One of the victims was in critical condition while the condition of the other victim taken to the hospital is unknown. The third victim was declared dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released and a description of the suspect, who may have been the driver, was not available.

Traffic investigators were canvassing the area for surveillance footage and clues.

Sunset Blvd. remains closed between Crescent Heights Blvd. and Sweetzer Avenue for the investigation.