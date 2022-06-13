Compton street takeover turns deadly after driver allegedly runs red light

Authorities said that two women are dead following a crash during an apparent street takeover in Compton.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said witnesses reported a street takeover with dozens of cars doing stunts and racing at the intersection of West Stockwell Street and North Wilmington Avenue.

During the alleged street takeover just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday, two vehicles were involved in a collision and two women were ejected from a red Honda Civic.

According to sheriff’s officials, a good Samaritan stopped to render aid. A short time later, first responders declared the driver and passenger dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, who was not seriously injured, said the Honda sedan ran a red light.

"I didn’t even see the car. All I saw was red…when I hit the car, I blacked out, and I don’t remember what happened after I hit the car," the second driver said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No arrests have been made and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

