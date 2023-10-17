Man who lost leg in crash says California's speed cameras could help save lives

The idea is simple. If you drive too fast past a speed-safety-camera you're likely to find a speeding ticket in your mailbox.

Damien Kevitt is a co-sponsor of the Assembly Bill legalizing the cameras.

"I'm concerned about saving lives," Kevitt said.

Kevitt lost his leg after he was dragged by a minivan in Griffith Park in 2013. The crash, as horrific as it was, inspired him to do good for the community. Kevitt started a street organization called Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE).

"These cameras are put in places that are really wanted, that are the most dangerous roads only and around schools and street racing corridors not as revenue generating source but as a way to make streets safer," he said.

Speed cameras will issue automatic tickets for drivers going at least 11 mph over the speed limit. Civil penalties would be $50, $100, $200, or $500 for exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph, 16 mph, 26 mph, and over 100 mph.

The first violation notice would be a warning.

The six cities for this pilot project are Glendale, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Other cities can be added, but that will require legislation.

Now that the Governor has signed Assembly Bill 645, the speed safety cameras could be in place as early as January.