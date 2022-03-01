Dad of seriously hurt teen wonders why anyone would push his son to traffic after fight over skateboard

The dad of a Riverside County teen fighting for his life at the hospital is wondering why anyone would shove his son toward a moving Tesla after a fight over a skateboard.

"He hasn’t regained consciousness," says the father of 15-year-old Angel Hernandez who is seriously hurt.

The teen was heading home on Stetson Avenue at Seven Hills Drive in Hemet, when he was approached by a group of teens. Witnesses say there was a scuffle, seemingly over his skateboard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen in critical condition after being pushed into traffic while riding skateboard

At one point, someone pushed Hernandez onto the street, where the driver of a white Tesla couldn’t stop on time and hit him.

Hernandez suffered major injuries to his head, says the teen's dad.

The teen's dad can’t imagine why anyone would hurt the West Valley High student, who by all accounts has never been in trouble.

Police are looking for anyone who may have been traveling through the intersection when the incident happened on Monday, February 28, at around 4:25 p.m. Those with a car video system they may have gotten images of the people involved on the intersection, before or after the incident, officials hope.

The driver of the Tesla stopped immediately and faces no charges. But anyone who may know anything about the incident is asked to call Sergeant Gabe Gomez at 951-765-2396.

