D4vd's subreddit locked after Redditors accuse him of moderating it

The Brief Singer D4vd is facing online backlash after users accused him of deleting critical posts from his own subreddit. The controversy comes amid a police investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in a Tesla linked to the singer. Authorities have not named D4vd as a suspect, and the circumstances surrounding Rivas’ death are currently unknown.



Singer D4vd is facing backlash online after Redditors accused him of being the sole moderator of his own subreddit, then allegedly deleting critical posts of him amid the ongoing police investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas.

What we know:

People were quick to notice unusual activity on D4vd's official Reddit subreddit, claiming posts that raised concerns about the case and lyrics were removed.

Because D4vd was listed as the sole moderator of his account, users accused him of trying to control the narrative in favor of portraying him in a more positive light.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Celeste Rivas: Video from former teacher could be 'smoking gun' in case

But hours later, the subreddit was locked and Redditors were no longer allowed to make posts. Many alleged D4vd left the subreddit, which disables others from posting any further. One must request to join the community before they're allowed to post.

Because D4vd was also removed as the owner, there is no one on the moderator list.

This all comes after someone who claimed they moderated D4vd's Discord server and Twitch channel posted a message saying they did not know about Rivas. In the message, the mod says they were not aware of Rivas' true age or that she was a missing person.

According to that admin, based on what was shared in D4vd's Twitch streams and from Rivas' role in the Discord server, they believed she was around 18 or 19 years old.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who the admin was and their relationship with D4vd, but according to the statement the mods "had minimal contact with David or his management."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Celeste Rivas: New details about teen girl's body found in D4vd's Tesla revealed

However, TMZ reports the moderator is not employed by Twitch and the statement was not made on behalf of Twitch.

The backstory:

The dismembered remains of Rivas were discovered on Sept. 8, a day after her 15th birthday, inside D4vd's Tesla after employees at Hollywood Tow reported smelling a strong odor.

When police arrived, they discovered the body wrapped in a bag inside the Tesla's trunk.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: D4vd world tour shows in US, Europe canceled amid investigation into dead body found in his Tesla

According to the LAPD, the Tesla was impounded and towed to the yard — an "official police garage" — by the city Department of Transportation because it was "parked on a public street for more than 72 hours."

Neighbors said the Tesla had been moved several times over the past three months before it was found on Bluebird Avenue, where it was ultimately located.

Rivas was 13-years-old when she was reported missing on April 5, 2024 in Lake Elsinore.

TMZ' Charles Latibeaudiere told FOX 11 they got a tip last week and reached out to Rivas' mom, who told them that all she knew was that Celeste was dating someone named "David", although she'd never seen the boy. Rivas' mother told the publication her daughter had been missing for more than a year, and she was suspicious of the remains found in the Tesla.

Rivas and D4vd both shared matching "Sshhh…" tattoos on their index fingers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD searches Hollywood Hills home close to where D4vd's Tesla was abandoned

Following news of Rivas' death, D4vd canceled his show in Seattle as part of his "Withered" world tour, according to TMZ. D4vd had been touring during the ongoing investigation and police said he was cooperating with investigators. D4vd has since canceled all shows for his world tour.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New details about woman's body found in Tesla linked to singer D4vd released by coroner

Not long after D4vd's name was linked to the Tesla investigation, he was dropped by Crocs and Hollister just days after he was announced as the face of their "Dream Drop" collaboration.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, detectives with the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide division served a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills home believed to be occupied by D4vd.

According to TMZ, detectives seized a computer and left with several evidence bags after the search.

Authorities have not named D4vd a person of interest or suspect in the case and said he continues to be cooperative and is assisting in the investigation.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of Rivas’ death are currently unknown.

While some have suggested a possible connection between his music and the crime, no official link has been established.