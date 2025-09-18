LAPD searches Hollywood Hills home close to where D4vd's Tesla was abandoned: report

The Brief A Hollywood Hills home associated with singer D4vd was searched by police in connection with the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas' dismembered body was found inside a Tesla registered to D4vd (David Anthony Burke). D4vd has not been named a suspect or a person of interest, and the cause of death is still unknown.



A Hollywood Hills home believed to be occupied by singer D4vd was searched in connection with the death investigation of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Computer, other evidence recovered

What we know:

TMZ reports homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department searched a home rented by D4vd's manager at Interscope Records, Josh Marshall, on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Photos and videos circulating online apparently showed D4vd, legal name David Anthony Burke, living in the residence. One image showed the 20-year-old singing with Benny Blanco during a livestream and another showed him dancing with girl group Katseye. Burke rose to fame on TikTok and later signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records.

According to TMZ, detectives seized a computer and left with several evidence bags after the search.

Dismembered remains found in Tesla linked to D4vd

The backstory:

According to the LAPD, the Tesla was impounded and towed to the yard — an "official police garage" — by the city Department of Transportation because it was "parked on a public street for more than 72 hours."

Investigators said the Tesla had been parked in the Hollywood Hills for nearly a month before it was impounded two weeks ago.

Neighbors said the Tesla had been moved several times over the past three months before it was found on Bluebird Avenue, where it was ultimately located.

The dismembered remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered on Sept. 8 inside the Tesla after employees at Hollywood Tow reported smelling a strong odor.

When police arrived, they discovered the body wrapped in a bag inside the Tesla's trunk.

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas to Burke.

Celeste Rivas reported missing in 2024

Dig deeper:

Rivas was 13-years-old when she was reported missing on April 5, 2024 in Lake Elsinore.

TMZ' Charles Latibeaudiere told FOX 11 they got a tip last week and reached out to Rivas' mom, who told them that all she knew was that Celeste was dating someone named "David", although she'd never seen the boy. Rivas' mother told the publication her daughter had been missing for more than a year and she was suspicious of the remains found in the Tesla.

Rivas and D4vd both shared matching "Sshhh…" tattoos on their index fingers.

Celeste Rivas / GoFundMe

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Rivas' cause of death is listed as "deferred."

The LAPD previously reported the victim was 5'2" tall with wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger reading "Shhhh…" She was found wearing a tube top, black leggings, a stud earring, and a yellow metal chain bracelet.

Following news of Rivas' death, D4vd canceled his show in Seattle for Wednesday night as part of his "Withered" world tour, according to TMZ. D4vd had been touring during the ongoing investigation and police previously said he was cooperating with investigators. The LAPD has not named him a person of interest or a suspect.

Not long after D4vd's name was linked to the Tesla investigation, he was dropped by Crocs and Hollister just days after he was announced as the face of their "Dream Drop" collaboration.

D4vd's world tour uncertain to continue

What we don't know:

Rivas' cause of death is unknown.

Police have not named a suspect or person of interest.

It's unclear if D4vd will continue with the rest of his scheduled performances as part of his world tour.

D4vd is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles this Saturday at the Greek Theatre.

The Source: Information for this story is primarily based on reports from TMZ, which provided details on the police search and the connection to the musician D4vd. Additional context, including neighbor accounts and details about the victim's past, were sourced from previous FOX 11 reports, with official information coming from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.













