Curt Schilling says Trevor Bauer will never play baseball again: ‘It’s not going to get better for him’

In April, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended for two seasons by Major League Baseball for allegedly violating the league's policy on domestic violence and sexual assault.

The suspension came after a San Diego woman accused Bauer of sexual assault in 2021.

Bauer has denied the allegations and is appealing the suspension.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail," Bauer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

In February, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said Bauer would not face criminal charges from the allegations.

While Bauer will be eligible to return to baseball during the 2024 MLB season, one former major league pitcher does not see his potential return to the mound ever becoming a reality.

"He’s never going to play again," 20-year MLB veteran Curt Schilling said on the "PBD Podcast."

"No, absolutely not," Schilling said when asked if Bauer deserved to be banned. "No. Nothing happened."

Schilling said the current political climate will be a barrier to Bauer’s return to the diamond.

"You know as well as I do — especially when you’re talking about corporations — and a majority of owners are very liberal people," Schilling said. "They’re not going to touch him. Sports has gotten to a very uncomfortable place.

"Professional sports has started to cater to fans who don’t buy tickets. If you think about the fans they’re catering to, they’re catering to the fans who will go to their sponsors and boycott their sponsors. Not the people that show up at the ballpark, or the stadium, or the arena, or the rink."

A ruling on Bauer’s appeal is expected to be made after the this year's World Series, according to Forbes.

"In this day and age, with the way society is going, it’s not going to get better for him." Schilling said on the podcast. "Things aren’t going to improve. People aren’t going to start saying, ‘Well, it’s in the past.’"

Schilling also discussed the media attention that a team would get for bringing Bauer onto the roster, saying he wouldn't blame a team for not wanting that type of scrutiny.

