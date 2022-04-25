Trevor Bauer files defamation lawsuit against sexual assault accuser

article

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer announced Monday that he's filed a defamation suit against the woman who accused him of sexual assault last year.

In the suit, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Bauer and his attorneys claim the woman, "fabricated allegations of sexual assault against [Bauer], pursued bogus criminal and civil actions against him, made false and malicious statements about him, and generated a media blitz based on her lies." The suit alleges that the woman "wanted to destroy Mr. Bauer’s reputation and baseball career, garner attention for herself, and extract millions of dollars" from him.

The 40-page complaint alleges two counts of defamation and two counts of tortious interference. Bauer also lists one of the woman's attorneys in the complaint, for "making knowingly false statements about me to the media," the pitcher said in a tweet.

Bauer was placed on paid leave on July 2, 2021, under MLB and the players union's joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy, after the woman's claims surfaced, saying Bauer choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year.

MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions, including most recently through April 29.

In February, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced that it would not file charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence to win a conviction.

Bauer has also filed a defamation lawsuit against The Athletic and former author Molly Knight, accusing them of "creating and spreading the false narrative."