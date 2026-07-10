Culver City weighs drive-thru ban following backlash over proposed In-N-Out

The Brief Culver City passed a 45-day moratorium on new drive-thrus after residents mobilized against a new proposed In-N-Out location. Proponents argue the burger chain's "mega drive-thru" would worsen air quality, cause gridlock, and threaten pedestrian safety. Restaurant industry advocates and opponents call the ban shortsighted, warning it restricts accessibility for families and disabled residents.



Culver City officials are considering a permanent ban on new drive-thru businesses following intense community backlash over a proposed In-N-Out Burger location.

What we know:

The Culver City Council recently passed a 45-day moratorium to stop all new drive-thru permits while city staff draft a potential permit ban.

The issue escalated after a city mobility subcommittee recommended the measure in May.

If approved, the ban would only affect new developments.

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The proposed In-N-Out would have been the city's first new drive-thru since 1997, featuring 61 parking spots and a lane designed to hold 26 idling vehicles.

However, the burger chain had not yet submitted its formal permit application before the moratorium took effect.

Currently, there are no In-N-Out locations in Culver City.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if In-N-Out will completely abandon its plans for the Culver City site or attempt to modify the project to operate without a drive-through lane.

The exact date the City Council will vote on the final, permanent ordinance has not yet been finalized.

What they're saying:

Local residents and officials pushing for the ban argue that vehicle-first designs no longer fit the community's vision.

"Density is inevitable, and development is inevitable. We want to be proactive and smart about it," said Vanessa Martin, a Culver City resident organizing support for the ban.

"More walkable, bikeable, safer streets for people of all modes, and drive-throughs are the antithesis of that," said Bubba Fish, Culver City Councilmember.

On the other hand, industry representatives argue the bans hurt local economies and harm consumer convenience, noting that roughly 70% of fast-food sales nationwide happen at the drive-through window.

"You’re essentially banning quick-service restaurants without specifically stating that," said Jot Condie, President of the California Restaurant Association.

When reached for comment by local media regarding the ongoing civic debate, a spokesperson for In-N-Out stated, "As a private, family-owned company, we generally don’t comment publicly on business matters."

What's next:

City staff will spend the remainder of the moratorium period drafting the framework for the potential citywide ban. The draft will then be presented to the City Council for a public hearing and a definitive vote on whether to make the prohibition permanent.