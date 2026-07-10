VIDEO: Group violently beats, robs man of religious gold chain in Santa Ana parking lot

The Brief A 24-year-old man was violently attacked and robbed of his religious gold chain by a group of masked men outside a Santa Ana Little Caesars. The crime happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19 near Westminster Avenue and Fairview Street. Investigators have not yet identified the suspects involved, and the total number of individuals in the group remains unconfirmed.



What started out as a routine trip to pick up dinner turned into a violent struggle when a group of men ambushed a 24-year-old in a Santa Ana parking lot – and it was all caught on camera.

What we know:

According to the victim, who has chosen to remain anonymous to protect his identity, he and his younger brother went to pick up a pizza at a Little Caesars near 17th and Fairview streets.

While in the parking lot, he was suddenly ambushed from behind by a group of men wearing dark clothing, with some wearing ski masks.

The victim felt someone grab his gold chain from behind and rip it off his neck. He tried to hold onto his chain and run away, which prompted the suspects to chase him down.

Video shows the ensuing struggle, the attackers punching him, pulling his shirt, and knocking off his glasses.

The suspects ultimately managed to steal his gold chain, which featured a cross and pendant of Jesus Christ.

While both the victim and his brother escape without any major injuries, the victim was left heavily bruised, in pain, and traumatized.

Multiple suspects then pushed the victim to the ground and began punching and kicking him. Additional suspects joined the assault before all suspects fled the area.

What we don't know:

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects.

It's unclear exactly how many people were involved in the attack, or whether the suspects are linked to a wider network or gang.

What they're saying:

The victim expressed the deep emotional toll the incident had taken on him and his family.

"It was traumatizing, this is where I grew up, this where I lived all my life and it's so much more traumatizing because my younger brother was with me and honestly anything could have happened that night," the victim said.

Reflecting on the decision to run, he noted, "When they initially pulled my chain from behind, I immediately was able to hold onto my chain and I ran with it. And they chased me as I was running. They punched me, they pulled his shirt, they knocked off my glasses. And I think just me running away with what they were after made them all the more aggressive towards me."

Though the jewelry held deep personal significance, the victim kept the loss in perspective.

The value of a chain is nowhere near as my life or my younger brother's life, but that chain did have value to me. It was my religious chain. I always wore it, I always prayed with it, and I've had it since, just for many years."

"What happened to me, I would not wish that on anyone else. I hope that justice gets served and it was very traumatic and I hope it doesn't happen again," he added.

What's next:

The Santa Ana Police Department is actively investigating the robbery.

Law enforcement officials are reviewing the security footage of the attack and urging anyone who recognizes the individuals in the video, or who has any information regarding the case, to contact Detective Corporal C. Miranda at (714) 245-8373 or CMiranda@santa-ana.org.

What you can do:

Law enforcement officials warn that thieves are actively targeting individuals wearing visible gold chains and necklaces, often seeking out victims who appear distracted or are looking down at their phones.

To minimize risk, authorities strongly advise people to remain vigilant of their surroundings and to tuck necklaces or gold chains safely underneath their shirts when out in public.