FBI swarms Irvine teen scientist's 2nd home after rental house raid

The Brief Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and hazmat crews, responded to an Irvine home on Tuesday following reports of a chemical odor and suspicious backyard barrels. The homeowner, 18-year-old UC Irvine graduate Amalvin Fritz, was previously raided by the FBI in February at a nearby rental property for housing a homemade chemistry lab. The family’s attorney maintains the chemicals are legal, the barrels are empty, and no criminality is involved, though officials have not formally closed the active scene.



Authorities swarmed a gated Irvine community on Tuesday to investigate a home chemical lab run by an 18-year-old cancer researcher—marking the second time federal officials have targeted the teen’s operation this year.

The multi-agency response at the second home was triggered by neighborhood reports of an unusual chemical odor and backyard barrels, coming just months after the FBI conducted a similar raid at their nearby rental property.

What we know:

On Tuesday, just before 10 a.m., the Irvine Police Department, FBI agents, and firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a home in the area of Crater.

The response was initiated after a neighbor reported a chemical odor and suspicious barrels in the backyard.

The resident being investigated is 18-year-old Amalvin Fritz, a UC Irvine graduate who posts his science experiments on YouTube.

His attorney, CJ Ray (also referred to as Charles Ray), stated that the family is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

According to Ray, the barrels in the backyard are empty, though legal research chemicals are stored inside the house.

Police said there was no threat to the community and no evacuations were ordered.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time Fritz's independent research has drawn federal attention.

In late February, the FBI, local police, and hazmat teams first raided the family’s rented home near Cartwheel and Iluna after their landlord discovered a homemade science lab that showed signs of a previous fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Irvine home lab searched by FBI belongs to teen researching cancer, attorney says

While authorities expressed serious concerns over the minor mixing unknown chemicals, the family’s attorney, Charles M. Ray, strongly pushed back against claims that the teen posed a threat.

Ray defended the then-17-year-old as an exceptionally gifted UC Irvine student who was simply utilizing molecular compound research in a dedicated quest to find a cure for cancer.

No charges were ever filed, though federal agents confiscated his lab equipment at the time.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly what specific chemicals are currently being stored inside the home or if any hazardous materials will be seized by federal agents.

What they're saying:

The family's attorney, CJ Ray, strongly defended the teenager's actions, emphasizing his intent and the legality of the materials.

"The fact is that there's no criminality here. This is a completely innocent kid," Ray said. "He has a theory about curing cancer."

Ray explained that his client's motivation stems from a personal loss.

"His aunt's death from cancer motivated the teen to pursue a cure for the disease," Ray said.

Regarding the neighborhood's alarm over the equipment, Ray noted, "A neighbor might have seen those barrels and smelled something. And now we're literally back at square one." He added, "All of the chemicals found anyone can buy. You don't even have to be over the age of 18. There's nothing special about what the kid was doing other than trying to find a cure for cancer, which is special."

"We know there's no criminality here so do what you've got to do but let's wrap it up quick because there's nothing there…. we anticipate no charges in this incident," he said.

What's next:

The teenager plans to continue his education and career path, with his attorney noting that he plans to attend medical school in the future.