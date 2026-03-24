California town that rejected In-N-Out sees famous burger chain return for second try

The Brief In-N-Out Burger has submitted a new development application in a California town that famously rejected the chain over traffic concerns in 2023. Negotiators have identified a "superior" vacant lot on McMurray Road in Buellton to avoid the gridlock that killed the previous deal. A planning commission meeting on April 2 will determine if the project can finally move forward and bridge a 70-mile gap on the 101 Freeway.



A California town that famously snubbed In-N-Out Burger over traffic concerns is getting a second chance to land the fast-food giant.

More than two years after the city council’s surprising "about-face" rejection, negotiations have officially resumed for a new, strategically located site that could finally bridge a notorious 70-mile gap between Santa Maria and Goleta on the 101 Freeway, a high-traffic corridor for coastal commuters.

What we know:

In late 2023, the Buellton City Council voted 3-1 to halt a proposal that would have replaced a vacant movie theater with an In-N-Out.

While initially approved, a "major about-face" occurred after Caltrans warned of severe traffic congestion.

Now, City Manager Scott Wolfe has confirmed that negotiations have restarted at a different vacant lot on McMurray Road, north of Rufus T. Buell Drive.

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This location is situated parallel to the freeway and is considered better suited for the heavy traffic flow typical of the chain.

What they're saying:

"The location was the problem, not the restaurant," City Manager Scott Wolfe told SF Gate, noting that the city’s mayor personally reached out to the chain to mend fences.

Mike Abbate, In-N-Out’s VP of real estate and development, expressed cautious optimism, stating, "We’re currently in the development application process, so it’s too early to say when, or even if, we’ll be able to open."

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Timeline:

October 2023: City Council initially approves the movie theater site proposal.

December 2023: Council reverses course and rejects the project due to Caltrans traffic concerns.

January 2024: Iconic local landmark Pea Soup Andersen’s closes after nearly 100 years.

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March 2026: City confirms new negotiations are underway for a "superior" McMurray Road lot.

April 2, 2026: The Planning Commission is scheduled for its first look at the new project.

What's next:

The Buellton Planning Commission will hold its first formal review of the new application on April 2.

If the project receives a green light, it will then move to the City Council for a final vote.