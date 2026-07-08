DMV warning: 11,000 California drivers must retake exams within 30 days or lose licenses

The Brief The California DMV confirmed it sent letters to 11,000 drivers warning that their licenses will be canceled unless they retake and pass their written driving test. The agency ordered the retests after identifying "irregularities" and "anomalies" in past exams, but did not clarify whether they suspect cheating or a backend technical error. Affected drivers have a strict 30-day window to pass a new exam, which requires scheduling a mandatory appointment and bringing the official letter—walk-ins are strictly prohibited.



Thousands of California-licensed drivers who already passed their examinations are facing the sudden cancellation of their driving privileges.

What we know:

The state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has confirmed that an estimated 11,000 motorists across California have been sent official correspondence regarding "anomalies" found in past examinations.

According to the agency, the warning targets individuals who took their written driver's license tests between July 2025 and April 2026.

Recipients of the letter must retake and pass the written knowledge exam within a strict 30-day window.

To complete the requirement, drivers are required to schedule a specific appointment ahead of time and must bring the physical DMV letter with them to the testing site.

What we don't know:

The DMV has not explained what caused the irregularities or what specific "anomalies" were flagged in the test results. The department did not elaborate on whether it suspects widespread cheating or if the issue stems from an internal technical glitch.

What's next:

Impacted drivers must immediately log into the DMV portal or call to secure a testing appointment before their 30-day window expires.

If a driver fails to schedule, take, and pass the new written exam within the allotted timeframe, the DMV warns that their driver's license will be officially revoked or canceled.