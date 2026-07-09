Bacteria warnings issued as millions head to Los Angeles County beaches

The Brief Los Angeles County health officials are warning swimmers about elevated bacteria levels at several popular beaches as millions head to the coast to cool off. Many beachgoers at the Santa Monica Pier said they did not see the posted water quality warnings until after arriving or entering the ocean. Health officials say runoff can affect ocean water quality, but each beach bacteria advisory is based on current water testing results.



Millions of people are heading to Los Angeles County beaches to cool off as temperatures rise across Southern California — but health officials are warning swimmers at several popular locations about elevated bacteria levels.

At the Santa Monica Pier, where crowds packed the shoreline, some beachgoers said they never noticed the posted warnings before entering the water.

"I smelled something when I was walking up, but in California, you just ignore it," said one visitor from Buffalo.

The family, visiting Santa Monica from New York, decided to stay out of the water after learning about the advisory.

"Good thing swimming wasn’t in the plan for today," one family member said.

FOX 11 found several people enjoying the ocean who said they had not seen the warning signs posted along the beach.

One swimmer, Blake Severson, was in the water before learning about the advisory.

"That’s foul. That’s really foul," Severson said after seeing the warning.

He said he would not return to the water.

"Oh yeah, I’m not getting back in. That’s disgusting," he said.

The warnings are based on elevated levels of bacteria associated with fecal contamination. Health officials test for indicator bacteria that can signal the presence of contamination from human or animal waste and may increase the risk of illnesses, including gastrointestinal issues, skin irritation and infections.

Ashley Oelsen, with the California Coastal Alliance, regularly collects ocean water samples and says what reaches the shoreline can often begin far inland.

"You can smell it right now. It smells like poop," Oelsen said while testing the water.

She said runoff flowing through storm drains can carry pollutants from streets and neighborhoods into the ocean.

"Everything that’s on the street — all the trash, all the poop — everything is going down the storm drains indirectly, untreated, onto our beaches and into the ocean," Oelsen said.

FOX 11 has previously reported on environmental concerns involving waterways across Los Angeles County, including cleanup efforts following the Boyle Heights warehouse fire, herbicide spraying near waterways and a hazardous materials cleanup involving an encampment inside a Los Angeles storm drain.

Health officials say those types of runoff pathways can contribute to changing water quality conditions, but each bacteria warning is based on current water testing results.