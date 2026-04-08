In-N-Out CEO says 'no' to mobile app
MALIBU, Calif. - The CEO of In-N-Out Burger clarified whether the company is considering online ordering or a mobile app in a recent appearance at a local university.
What we know:
Lyndsi Snyder, the CEO of the beloved burger chain, is sticking with the methods instituted by her grandfather in 1948. This means customers must continue to order at the counter or through the drive-thru.
The CEO addressed the topic during an appearance at Pepperdine University in Malibu.
"Part of what makes In‑N‑Out and the experience so special is the interaction and the customer service that we’re able to give; the smile, the greeting, you know, just that warmth and feeling, that culture," said Snyder‑Ellingson as reported by Pepperdine.
While many fast-food competitors have moved toward digital ordering, In-N-Out will continue prioritizing its historical service model.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE:
- Southern California town that rejected In-N-Out sees famous burger chain return for second try
- VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan takes Oscar to In-N-Out Burger after big win
- In-N-Out Burger beats Google, Apple as California's top employer for 2026: report
- In-N-Out Burger removes number '67' from system in response to viral '6-7' trend
- In-N-Out Burger: Here are LA’s best and worst locations, according to Reddit
The Source: This report is based on public remarks made by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder during a question-and-answer session at Pepperdine University in Malibu.