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In-N-Out CEO says 'no' to mobile app

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Published  April 8, 2026 2:59pm PDT
In-N-Out
FOX 11
In-N-Out CEO explains why no mobile ordering

In-N-Out CEO explains why no mobile ordering

If you were hoping that In-N-Out would let you order on a mobile app, forget about it!

The Brief

    • In-N-Out Burger will not be adopting a mobile ordering app, choosing instead to stick with the service methods established at its founding in 1948.
    • CEO Lynsi Snyder stated that the company values face-to-face interaction between staff and customers as a vital part of the brand's experience.
    • Customers should expect to continue using traditional counter and drive-thru service, with no changes planned to modernize the ordering process.

MALIBU, Calif. - The CEO of In-N-Out Burger clarified whether the company is considering online ordering or a mobile app in a recent appearance at a local university. 

What we know:

Lyndsi Snyder, the CEO of the beloved burger chain, is sticking with the methods instituted by her grandfather in 1948. This means customers must continue to order at the counter or through the drive-thru.

The CEO addressed the topic during an appearance at Pepperdine University in Malibu. 

"Part of what makes In‑N‑Out and the experience so special is the interaction and the customer service that we’re able to give; the smile, the greeting, you know, just that warmth and feeling, that culture," said Snyder‑Ellingson as reported by Pepperdine. 

While many fast-food competitors have moved toward digital ordering, In-N-Out will continue prioritizing its historical service model. 

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The Source: This report is based on public remarks made by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder during a question-and-answer session at Pepperdine University in Malibu.

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