Knott’s Scary Farm 2026: Ticket sale, event details released

The Brief Knott's Scary Farm tickets for the 2026 season officially go on sale on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT. The historic Southern California Halloween event returns on Thursday, Sept. 17, running select nights through Saturday, Oct. 31. Details regarding this year's new mazes and scare zones are still under wraps until an official reveal event next month.



Southern California's longest-running Halloween theme park tradition is gearing up for another season of scares.

Knott's Scary Farm on Friday officially announced its 2026 run dates and ticket launch details, preparing to transform the Buena Park theme park with over 1,000 monsters lurking in the fog.

What we know:

Knott's Scary Farm will officially open its gates on Thursday, Sept. 17, and will run on select nights through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Tickets are on sale via the official event website.

The park is promising a full transformation, featuring uniquely haunted mazes, attractions, sinister shows, and hundreds of scare actors positioned throughout the property.

Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

What we don't know:

The specific themes, new maze titles, and exact locations of this year's scare zones have not yet been disclosed.

The full calendar of specific "select nights" that the event will operate between September and October has not been released.

Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

What's next:

Fans who secured entry to the sold-out "Nightmares Revealed" event in August will be the first to learn about the park's new thrills and mazes.

For the general public, those details will be distributed across official Knott's channels right after the event.