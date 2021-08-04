Culver City jogger attack: Police release video of bicyclist accused of hitting woman in head

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a bicyclist accused of attacking a jogger in Culver City.

According to the Culver City Police Department, on July 30, a woman was followed by a male bicyclist at around 10 a.m. The female jogger tried to run away from the suspect but the bicyclist hit her in the head with an unknown object, police say.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The attack knocked the jogger out and she was taken to the hospital.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 310-253-6391.