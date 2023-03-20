At least 5 injured in Panorama City apartment complex fire

Multiple people are being treated for injuries following a fire at an apartment complex in Panorama City Monday.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. at the four-story building with 200 apartment units located at 9010 N. Tobias Avenue, according to officials. It was contained in about 45 minutes thanks to the involvement of nearly a hundred firefighters who rushed to the scene.

Capt. Erik Scott with the Los Angeles Fire Department said a preliminary investigation has revealed the fire appears to have started on the second floor and quickly spread to the units above. At least five units are damaged and three floors have sustained water damage, Capt. Scott said.

At least five people are being treated at the scene for various injuries including smoke inhalation and unspecified traumatic injuries, Capt. Scott said. Two people have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Additionally, authorities are investigating early reports of people allegedly jumping from their balconies to get to safety.

The Red Cross is assisting residents affected by the fire.

No firefighters were injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.