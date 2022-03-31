Crews find body in Griffith Park

article

Crews have recovered a body in Griffith Park Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 4700 block of North Crystal Springs Drive a little before 7:15 p.m.

The person's death is under investigation. As of late Thursday night, officials have not released the dead person's identity.

Officials did not specify how the person died.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.