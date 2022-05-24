Crews making progress on structure fire in Los Alamitos

Multiple crews are battling a structure fire in Los Alamitos Tuesday morning.

Orange County and Long Beach authorities are on scene working to contain the fire that is burning at a large industrial building near Katella Avenue and Bloomfield Street.

Officials said firefighters have secured the perimeter to make sure the fire stays contained to the one building and does not spread.

Light winds are helping to aid firefighters.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.