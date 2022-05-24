Expand / Collapse search

Crews making progress on structure fire in Los Alamitos

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Updated 6:49AM
Los Alamitos
Crews are gaining control of a structure fire in Los Alamitos Tuesday.

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. - Multiple crews are battling a structure fire in Los Alamitos Tuesday morning. 

Orange County and Long Beach authorities are on scene working to contain the fire that is burning at a large industrial building near Katella Avenue and Bloomfield Street.

Officials said firefighters have secured the perimeter to make sure the fire stays contained to the one building and does not spread. 

Light winds are helping to aid firefighters. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.