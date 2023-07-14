'Rabbit Fire' marks third massive wildfire to burn Riverside County; Evacuations ordered, roads closed

Riverside County on Friday was at the center of three separate 200-plus acre wildfires – all happening just hours apart.

The biggest one, labeled the "Rabbit Fire," has stretched to more than 2,800 acres across Moreno Valley, according to an update from Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department a little before 7:30 p.m.

Crews first responded to the fire a little before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alessandro Boulevard and Jack Rabbit Trail. As of late Friday night, the containment of the fire stands at 0%.

Prior to the Rabbit Fire, a different fire – dubbed the "Reche Fire" – broke out a little before 1 p.m. in the 9400 block of Reche Canyon Road near Moreno Valley. The Reche Fire prompted evacuation orders.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, the "Highland Fire" broke out in the Beaumont area, also prompting evacuations.

As of Friday night, officials have not released the causes of the fire for all three incidents.