Crews put out fire at Hansen Dam

Fire crews are put out a brush fire that broke out near the Hansen Dam in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Monday in about two hours.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department reported the brush fire at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. The fire had burned an area of about 10,000 square feet, and winds of 10 miles per hour were reported. Shortly after 5 p.m. the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported the progress of the fire had been stopped at just around 7 acres.

SkyFOX was live above the scene as crews fought the blaze. Helicopters were seen drawing water from nearby sources to drop on hotspots.