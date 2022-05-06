Pyrite Fire: Crews working to knock down blaze in Jurupa Valley

article

Firefighters in Riverside County were battling a vegetation fire that prompted evacuation orders in Jurupa Valley on Friday afternoon.

The fire was initially reported just before 1 p.m. and had charred 2-3 acres. As of a little after 3:45 p.m. Friday, CalFire reports the fire has extended to about 60 acres and is about 10% contained.

An evacuation order was briefly in place for the Jurupa Valley Discover Center before the order was eventually lifted.

Officials did not say what caused the fire to break out in the first place.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been announced in connection to the fire.