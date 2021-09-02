Crash on 210 Freeway triggers power outage in Irwindale

The southbound lanes of the 210 Freeway between Irwindale Avenue and Foothill Boulevard are closed after a crash led to downed utility poles in the area. Lane closures are expected for at least 12 hours, police said.

According to the Irwindale Police Department, intermittent power outages are expected.

No injuries were reported.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



