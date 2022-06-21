VIDEO: Coyote attacks dog in Huntington Beach, family wants city to solve coyote problem

A family in Huntington Beach is fed up with the city’s coyote problem after their family’s beloved Boston terrier was attacked.

It’s a full house for Melissa and Freddy Patriarca who have five children and three dogs. And it’s what happened to one of their three furry children that remains difficult to discuss.

Video shows the coyote jump over a six-foot wall into the family's backyard before attacking Sadie the Boston terrier. The Patriarcas say their two other dogs saved Sadie's life, chasing off the coyote.

The family also claimed the Huntington Beach PD did not return any of their calls for service. However, that claim was unsubstantiated by authorities.

City officials said it’s not uncommon for Orange County residents to get occasional visits for wildlife and advise against leaving cats and small dogs alone outside as they "can easily become coyote prey."

Just a few months ago in late April, video captured the terrifying moment a coyote attacked a toddler just north of the Huntington Beach Pier. The young victim sustained bite marks to her face but survived the horrific incident.

Other recommendations from officials include keeping pet food indoors at night, removing fruit that has fallen to the ground, and keeping one’s yard tidy to prevent any potential hiding spots for coyotes.

The Patriarcas say they want the city to do more to help with the local coyote problem.

"They need to GPS tag them," said Freddy Patriarca. "They need to thin the herd because the herd's pretty big and there are not enough resources."