Covina police officer in ICU, K9 recovering after police chase ends in crash

A Covina police officer is fighting for his life at the hospital after he and his K9 partner got into a horrific crash while responding to a chase.

The Covina Police Department officer, Jesse Gutierrez, is in the ICU and the K9, Paco, was under evaluation after the crash.

The incident comes shortly after Gutierrez became a K9 officer, which had been a lifelong dream for the former Marines Sergeant. He had been with Covina PD for more than four years.

A fundraiser has since been launched online for Gutierrez, who is also a dad to two boys, ages 1 and 5. Those looking to help can click here.