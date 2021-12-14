The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District announced Monday that it will be quarantining the entire sixth-grade class at Travis Ranch School in Yorba Linda this week because of a high number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts isolated to that grade level.

According to a press release, the district and the Orange County Health Care Agency have been investigating COVID cases among students, and found that the majority of them were isolated to the sixth-grade class and staff members, resulting in "hundreds of students who have been identified as close contacts.

"The district does not take this decision lightly and apologizes for the inconvenience; however, this determination was made with the safety of students, staff, and families as the absolute top priority," the district's release said.

The entire sixth-grade class will remain home this week, through Friday, Dec. 17, and will be offered virtual classes. In addition, large afterschool activities for the entire school have been postponed. The district is urging sixth-grade parents to monitor their children for COVID symptoms while they quarantine at home. The district also said that the school has been cleaned and disinfected because of the high number of cases.

