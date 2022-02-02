COVID tests: Where to pick up free test kits in LA County

Los Angeles County's program allowing residents to pick up free COVID-19 testing kits has expanded to another 14 county libraries, health officials announced Wednesday, extending the program to nearly 30 sites overall.

Under the "Pick-Up Testing Kit" program, residents can stop by a participating library site, pick up a PCR test kit, take them home, perform the test and return it to be processed. Residents will be notified of the results within one to two days, according to the county.

A total of 500 test kits are available at each site daily. A full list of sites is online here.

County officials noted that the pickup kits require people to register online with a smartphone to obtain results. People unable to do so or who do not have a smartphone were urged instead to visit a testing site.

People who pick up the kits at libraries also must use them immediately and return them to the site where they were picked up.

