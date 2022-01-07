COVID-19 FAQs: When will symptoms appear? Best time to get tested after exposure?

As the new omicron variant continues to spread at a rapid pace, cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing nationwide, which means your chances of being exposed to the virus are also increasing. Here are some things you should know.

All COVID symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC has a coronavirus symptom "self-checker" on its website. Click here to check your symptoms.

Omicron symptoms

The most common symptoms of the omicron variant seem to be a sore throat, cough, congestion, runny nose and fatigue, according to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Delta variant symptoms

The most common symptoms of the delta variant have been a cough, fever, headache and sometimes the loss of smell or taste, according to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

When to test for COVID

According to the CDC, anyone who might have been exposed to COVID should get tested five days after exposure, or as soon as symptoms begin. However, the CDC says that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

If I am fully vaccinated but exposed to COVID, do I need to get tested?

Although the risk of being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 is low if you are fully vaccinated, the CDC states that you should get tested and stay home and away from others, except to get medical care, until:

it has been 10 days* from when your symptoms first appeared and

you have had no fever for 24 hours without the use of medications and

your other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving* (*Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation)

Contagious with COVID

CDC data suggests that transmission of COVID-19 can occur one to two days before symptoms and two to three days afterward. The CDC recently updated its quarantine and isolation guidance, saying that people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days after their symptoms subside and their fever has been gone for at least 24 hours. After that, the CDC says they should continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days to minimize the risk of infecting other people.

The recent change by the CDC was made due to scientific evidence that shows a majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of the illness.

What do I need to know if my child tests positive for COVID?

COVID-19 cases among kids are becoming more frequent. Most kids only have a mild illness and it is rare for kids to become seriously ill or require hospitalization. However, kids can feel pretty sick. Healthy foods, lots of fluids and rest, along with pain and fever relievers, can make them more comfortable. Health officials with the Mayo Clinic recommend parents monitor their symptoms, and if you become concerned or have questions, call a nurses line.

During your child's illness, you'll need to protect other people in the household.

The Mayo Clinic provided these steps for when your child has COVID-19:

If possible, the child and their primary caregiver should stay in a separate room or other area of the house. Try to limit the number of adults caring for the child.

Everyone should wear masks around the child and wash their hands frequently, as well as avoid sharing food, drink or utensils with the child.

Wipe down the toilet, sink, light switches and other high-touch surfaces frequently with disinfectant wipes.

Those 12 and over should be vaccinated for COVID-19 to protect themselves and prevent the virus from spreading.

When should I call a doctor?

According to the CDC, anyone showing the following signs should seek medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

"This list is not all possible symptoms," the CDC notes. "Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you."

COVID vaccine eligibility California

Everyone 5 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination in California. Everyone ages 18 and older is eligible to get a booster shot.

California COVID vaccine appointment

You can make an appointment to get vaccinated or booster shots online at https://myturn.ca.gov/.

Should I get a booster shot?

The CDC advised all fully vaccinated individuals to receive a COVID-19 booster shot after public health experts began to see reduced protection overtime against mild and moderate disease, especially among certain populations. Those who were fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine were eligible for boosters six months after their second vaccine dose. Those vaccinated with Pfizer were eligible for a booster shot after five months after receiving their second dose. Johnson & Johnson vaccination recipients were eligible two months after their single dose.

COVID testing in California

Free, confidential COVID-19 testing is available to everyone that needs it. Locate a testing site near you at https://covid19.ca.gov/get-tested.

California health officials are urging residents not to go to the emergency room or urgent care for COVID-19 testing since hospitals are currently overwhelmed with the winter surge of patients, and resources are needed for those who are seriously ill.

