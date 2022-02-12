COVID deemed cause of death for 3 people found dead in Oak Park home

Nearly two months after three people died inside a Ventura County home, a medical examiner deemed their cause of death was from COVID-19.

Philip Ramirez, 87, Diane Ramirez, 58, and Susan Ramirez, 49, were found dead inside a home in Oak Park on December 16, 2021. Investigators found no sign of foul play or drugs, leading to a suspicious death investigation.

On February 12, a Ventura medical examiner deemed their cause of death as COVID.

According to the examiner, Philip Ramirez’s secondary cause of death was from hypertension, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease. Diane and Susan’s secondary cause of death was obesity.

