COVID-19 First Person Accounts: “I thought I was going to die”

FOX 11 takes a first-hand look at the coronavirus pandemic from the people who are living it.

"I thought I was going to die."

Those are the words of Janis Blount. She is 61 and has COVID-19.

Blount occupied a bed at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance since November 22nd.

For 5 days she was on a ventilator. She can’t remember those days, but says when she got so sick, “I thought I wasn’t going to see my kids no more. I didn’t think I was going to see anybody anymore.”

Critical Care Dr. Alex Hakim says without a ventilator she might have died, “Especially with this disease where oxygen can drop very precipitously and that usually causes the heart to stop and the person to die.”

In the ICU he’s trying to photograph and document what you might call the war-zone.His pictures include patients and the medical army.

There are the beds that are so valuable right now and the lifesaving equipment.43-year old Miguel Becerra is another who learned first-hand about the scourge that is COVID-19.

He just got out of St. Joseph Hospital of Orange where he was battling the virus. His wife and daughter got it. They’re okay.

As for Becerra, he’s now recovering at home. He still has the cough and challenges with breathing.

Becerra says his doctors told him to be careful because he still could get a stroke.

He got COVID-19 the day before Thanksgiving and remembers all of the other symptoms.

Especially the fever and headache he describes as “bruising."

He has no idea how he contracted the virus. He says he always wore a mask and practiced social distancing.

He says he had no underlying conditions and he still got it.

Meanwhile, over at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Blount says, “I wore a mask everyday. Every single day. I thought I was coming into this building to die. I was drained. I felt like I had a chest cold. At one time I could barely walk. I had to use a walker to walk.”Her message to the world? “

Go get tested. It only takes 5 minutes. Keep your dog-gone mask on.

Stop acting like you’re big and bad and you can’t get sick because I got sick with a mask.”

As for Miguel, his COVID-19 dominoed into pneumonia He says, though now recovering at home, he has some shortness of breath and the cough won’t go away.

He wants non-believers to believe COVID-19 is not just like a flu. He says, “It’s not a hoax. It’s scary. It’s real life.”

