Fight breaks out inside Costa Mesa nightclub; 2 arrested in triple stabbing after being kicked out

A man and a woman from Newport Beach were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing three people in Costa Mesa after both parties were ejected from a nightclub.

Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were both detained at the 4300 block of Jamboree Road on Wednesday before they were subsequently arrested. Mason was booked for one count of attempted homicide and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was booked for one count of being an accessory after the fact.

Costa Mesa Police responded to a parking lot located in the 1800 block of Harbor Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a report of an attempted robbery. Officers determined that three people had been stabbed. Investigators learned that the stabbings occurred as a result of a disturbance in a nightclub on Harbor Boulevard in which both parties were removed from the nightclub by security staff.

According to police, as the victim was told he had to leave, he messaged his friends indicating he was being ejected. Once outside, Mason and Bakir followed the victim and his friends to the parking lot. As Bakir followed behind Mason, she recorded the incident. Police said that the video showed Mason confront the group and stab the first victim in the lower back area. Mason slashed the second victim in the arm. Mason then followed the third victim and stabbed him in the chest, police said.

Following the attacks, Bakir and Mason got into her vehicle and she drove away from the scene.

Following their arrest, police said that a knife and vehicle were recovered.

The victim who was stabbed in the chest was hospitalized in critical condition and had to undergo surgery. He is currently in stable condition. The other two victims were treated and released from the hospital the next day. The three male victims are all in their early 20s.

Police said that the video recordings are part of evidence in the case and will not be released.

Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Kris Moore at 714-754-4986, or kmoore@costamesaca.gov or Sergeant Monique Beckner at 714-754-5352.