LA ICE protests have cost the city nearly $20 million: See the numbers

The Brief The City of LA says they have spent $19.7 million thus far on their response to the anti-ICE protests that have occurred in downtown and other places. 87%, or $17.2 million, of the funds went toward the Los Angeles Police Department. This amount does not include potential lawsuits or liability claims against the city.



After two weeks of widespread immigration protests, the City of Los Angeles has released a breakdown of the financial toll—revealing that nearly $20 million has been spent so far.

By the numbers:

According to LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia, as of June 16, the city has spent $19.7 million, which is directly related to its response to the anti-ICE protests that began earlier this month.

The vast majority of those funds - 87% or $17.2 million - went towards the Los Angeles Police Department. According to documents from the Office of the City Administrative Officer, $11.7 million went towards overtime costs for officers. In response to incidents of violence at several protests, LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert on multiple nights, which is an emergency measure that extends officer shifts, cancels scheduled leave, and prioritizes urgent calls for service.

In addition to the LAPD, $1.16 million went to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The city also spent $1.4 million on cleanup services and public property damage. That includes $86,000 allocated specifically for graffiti removal.

Dig deeper:

The $19.7 million spent this past week does not include potential lawsuits or liability claims against the city, Mejia noted. It's unclear how many lawsuits have been filed against the city thus far.

RELATED:

For comparison, in 2020, during the protests that stemmed from the murder of George Floyd, the city received 55 lawsuits. Twenty-eight were settled for $13,162,000 and 21 have yet to be resolved.