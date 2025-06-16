Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela's daughter speaks out against ICE raids

The Brief The massive impact of Dodgers legend, Fernando Valenzuela, continues following his passing last fall. Valenzuela's stardom gave hope to immigrants, during his prime as an athlete in the 1980s and beyond. "My dad didn't just pitch for the Dodgers. He pitched for every immigrant who believed they belonged," his daughter told FOX 11's Laura Diaz.



Maria Valenzuela, daughter of the late Los Angeles Dodgers legend, Fernando Valenzuela, has voiced her opposition to ICE raids, emphasizing the importance of standing by immigrant communities.

‘He pitched for every immigrant who believed they belonged’

Maria Valenzuela, daughter of the legendary Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, shared her thoughts in an exclusive interview with FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I think he would be really disappointed," Maria said, reflecting on her father's likely reaction to current immigration policies. "He wouldn't have the words to say what's going on, but I feel like maybe he would have made a difference somehow."

Fernando Valenzuela, who pitched a no-hitter and is arguably the most beloved Latino athlete to play in Los Angeles, left a lasting legacy. His daughter feels a duty to speak out for Hispanic communities, saying, "It's time that I also stand by them."

Maria's father began his journey in 1981, dazzling fans with his achievements on the pitching mound. His story, from a shy teenager in Sonora, Mexico, to a star on the world stage, resonates with many immigrants. Maria recently took to Instagram to share a moving message: "My dad didn't just pitch for the Dodgers. He pitched for every immigrant who believed they belonged."

In the interview, Maria expressed concern about families being torn apart by current immigration policies. "My parents have inspired me, and I know my dad has inspired so many immigrants and so many people," she said. "At the end of the day, every immigrant, even though not the same struggle, they have the same dreams, they have the same goals."

Maria recalled how her father inspired President Ronald Reagan, who passed a law granting amnesty to undocumented immigrants. "That's the type of impact he had," she noted.

Fernando Valenzuela's legacy is visible throughout Los Angeles, from a giant mural in Boyle Heights to his retired jersey number hanging in Dodger Stadium's ring of honor. "Number 34 is yours," the announcer once declared.

Now, Maria Valenzuela steps forward, continuing her father's legacy and advocating for immigrant communities. "It is something that's personal to me in Los Angeles," she said.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump ordered immigration agents to step in enforcement in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. This comes as "No Kings" protests happened nationwide over the weekend.

