Corona family held at gunpoint during home invasion

Authorities are investigating after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Corona overnight.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4300 block of Joseph Canyon Trail.

According to police, three suspects broke into the home and at one point one of them hit a male resident in the eye with a shotgun.

It's unknown at this time what items were taken.

No other injuries were reported.

Descriptions of the suspect were not immediately available.

Authorities said this incident may be related to a string of home invasion in Riverside County in recent months.

OCATION:

4384 Joseph Canyon Trail

Joseph Canyon Trail / Hidden Springs DriveVIDEO:CONTACT

CORONA PD

Sgt.: 951-736-2341INFORMATION:

7/10 EF 4:08:52 Corona PD

Just after 11pm officers responded to a call of a burglary at 4300 Blk of Joseph Canyon Trail. Three suspects entered the home and held the family at gunpoint. At one point of the suspects hit a male resident with a shootgun in the eye. No other injuries were reported. Unknown at this time what was taken. This maybe related to past Riverside County home invasions which took place within the past couple months.

